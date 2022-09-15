Search icon
Akhilesh Yadav, Priyanka Gandhi attack UP government after 2 Dalit girls were found hanging from tree in Lakhimpur Kheri

Two Dalit teenage girls hanging from a tree in a sugarcane field located about a kilometre away from their house in Nighasan police station limits.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Sep 15, 2022, 07:31 AM IST

File Photo

Police, on Wednesday, discovered two Dalit teenage girls hanging from a tree in a sugarcane field located about a kilometre away from their house in Nighasan police station limits. 

The news shocked the nation and after it broke, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra launched an attack on the Uttar Pradesh government over "increasing" crimes against women in the state and compared the twin deaths with the Hathras gang-rape and murder.

Comparing Wednesday's case to the Hathras incident, SP president Akhilesh Yadav said in a tweet, "Murder of two Dalit sisters after kidnapping them in Nighasan police station area. Their father's allegation on the police is very serious that they carried out 'panchnama' and post-mortem without the family's consent. After farmers in Lakhimpur, the killing of Dalits is now a repetition of the murder of 'Hathras' daughter'."

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also took to Twitter to condemn the incident.

"The killings of the two sisters in Lakhimpur is heartbreaking. The family says the girls were abducted in broad daylight. Law and order in the state doesn't improve by giving false advertisements in newspapers and TV every day. After all, why are heinous crimes against women increasing in Uttar Pradesh? When will the government wake up?"

Meanwhile, the mother of the two girls alleged that they were murdered and accused three youths from the neighbouring village in Nighasan police station limits of abducting and killing them.

Police said their bodies were sent for post-mortem to ascertain the exact cause of death.

Superintendent of Police Sanjiv Suman and Assistant Superintendent of Police Arun Kumar Singh talked to the irate villagers in a bid to console them, while the heavy police force was deployed in the village to ensure law and order.

