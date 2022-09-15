Engineers Day 2022: Know history, significance, famous quotes from life of Sir M Visvesvaraya

File Photo

Today, September 15, 2022, is observed as Engineers Day in India. This day is celebrated every year in honour of Sir M Visvesvaraya, who is credited as the first Indian civil engineer, and statesman and was also the 19th Diwan of Mysore. Engineers Day is celebrated to recognise the contribution and achievements of Visvesvaraya.

Apart from India, Sri Lanka and Tanzania also celebrate Engineers Day today. For 2021, the theme for Engineers Day was "Engineering for A Healthy Planet- Celebrating the UNESCO Engineering Report". The theme for 2022 is yet to be announced.

Engineers Day 2022: Significance

September 15 is the birth anniversary of Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya also known as Sir MV. It was in 1968 that the Government of India decided to observe National Engineers Day on September 15. This day serves as an inspiration for many engineers, especially civil engineers in the country, to follow Sir Visvesvaraya's example and work toward the betterment of the country.

Engineers Day 2022: Famous quotes by Sir M Visvesvaraya

It is better to work out than rust out

To give real service, you must add something which cannot be bought or measured with money.

The way to build a nation is to build a good citizen. The majority of the citizens should be efficient, of good character, and possess a reasonable high sense of duty.

Every man who has become great owes his achievement to incessant toil.

Engineers Day 2022: Know all about Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya

Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, born on September 15, 1861, in Karnataka, studied Bachelor of Art from the University of Madras. He later switched career paths and completed a diploma in civil engineering at the College of Science in Pune.

Sir M Visvesvaraya is credited with creating the 'block systems'. He also patented and installed an irrigation system with water floodgates at a reservoir near Pune. This was done to raise the water supply level and storage.

The irrigation system, earlier installed at the Khadakvasla Reservoir, was later installed at Tigra Dam at Gwalior and Krishnaraja Sagara Reservoir, KRS Dam in Mysuru.

Institution of Engineers in India, IEI, often refers to Sir M Visvesvaraya as the "precursor of economic planning in India".

Sir M Visvesvaraya's work also led to TATA Steel engineers inventing armoured, bullet-proof vehicles which were used in World War II. In 1915, Sir M Visvesvaraya was awarded a knighthood, during his tenure as the Diwan of Mysore. He also received the Bharat Ratna in 1955. Sir M Visvesvaraya passed away in 1962.