Comet C/2022 E3: A once-in-a-lifetime spectacle; see the glowing green comet pass Earth next week

Next week will bring a rare and a magnificent sight to the skies as a glowing comet makes its way back to our planet after a 50,000-year gap. On Wednesday and Thursday, the comet C/2022 E3 will pass our planet at a distance of barely 27 million miles. For stargazers, this will be a once-in-a-lifetime chance to witness this exceptional event as this will be the comet's closest approach to Earth in 50,000 years.

The comet's head contains diatomic carbon, which gives the comet its stunning green glow. These molecules release green light when the comet is exposed to ultraviolet rays from the sun, giving the glow to the comet. It was initially sighted last month, but it was too far away to be seen clearly at the time. However, as it gets closer to Earth, the glow will become more intense and visible.

Stargazers from the northern hemisphere can observe comet C/2022 E3 below and to the left of the Plough constellation handle. The pole star, the brightest star in Ursa Minor, will be exactly in the path of the comet next week. It is anticipated that the comet will be at its brightest on February 1 and 2, while there is no specific window for observing it. As the comet returns to the Oort cloud after that, its light will gradually fade.

This is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to witness a spectacular and magnificent celestial phenomenon. Diatomic carbon, which emits light when exposed to ultraviolet rays from the sun, is the source of the comet's green glow. On February 1 and 2, it is anticipated to be at its brightest and be visible from the northern hemisphere. Mark your calendars and don't miss this opportunity to see an amazing cosmic phenomenon.