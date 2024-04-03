April's celestial lineup: From solar eclipse to pink moon, here's list of astronomical events to watch out

In April 2024, as daylight stretches and nature bursts into vibrant greenery, the celestial stage undergoes a subtle transformation, offering a spectacle of captivating astronomical events. Here are five mesmerizing celestial occurrences not to be missed:

Moon-Mars Conjunction on April 6: On April 6, early morning observers will witness a remarkable celestial event as the Moon and Mars align in conjunction. Despite their separation of approximately 1.6°, the slender crescent Moon (-10 magnitude) and the luminous reddish-orange Mars (magnitude 1.2) will create a captivating sight, especially through binoculars. Look eastward before sunrise for the best view, and consider using stargazing apps to pinpoint their positions. With a telescope, you might even discern the Moon's craters and Mars' phases.

Total Solar Eclipse on April 8: April 8 marks the pinnacle of celestial events in April 2024 with a total solar eclipse. This rare phenomenon occurs when the Moon passes directly between Earth and the Sun, casting a shadow on our planet. The path of totality will traverse parts of North America, including Mexico, the United States, and Canada. Spectators within this path will experience daylight turning into twilight as the Moon completely obscures the Sun. Remember to protect your eyes with proper gear if you're lucky enough to witness this breathtaking event.

Moon-Jupiter Conjunction on April 10: On April 10, during early evening twilight, the constellation Aries will host a splendid conjunction of the Moon and Jupiter. The slim crescent Moon, with only 4.3% illumination, will appear fainter compared to the bright Jupiter.

Lyrid Meteor Shower on April 21-22: Late April brings the Lyrid meteor shower, an annual celestial display caused by debris from Comet C/1861 G1 Thatcher. Peak activity occurs on the night of April 21 into the early hours of April 22. Find a dark location away from city lights, lie back, and enjoy the spectacle as meteors streak across the night sky.

The Pink Moon on April 23: April 23 marks the appearance of the Pink Moon, also known as the Full Sprouting Grass Moon, illuminating the night sky. It's the second full moon of spring, occurring when the Sun in Taurus opposes the Moon in Scorpio.