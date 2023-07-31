2 Supermoons, Blue Moon in August: Know date, time of these stunning astronomical events

Supermoons and a 'Blue Moon', both unusual occurrences, will be seen in August.

Skywatchers and astronomers will soon be able to observe some breathtaking celestial phenomena. Supermoons and a 'Blue Moon', both unusual occurrences, will be seen in August. The first supermoon of the year occurred in July. The final and fourth will take place in September.

2018 marked the most recent occasion when there were two full supermoons in a single month. According to Italian astronomer Gianluca Masi, who founded the Virtual Telescope Project, it is unlikely to occur again until 2037, as reported by a story by The Associated Press.

Supermoons and Blue Moon: When Will They Appear?

Due to its close closeness to Earth—just 3,57,530 kilometers—the first one these supermoons will rise on August 1 at 2.32 p.m. EDT (12.02 a.m. IST on August 2) and will be bigger and luminous than normal. Around this period, the lunar surface will be full for three days, from the beginning of Monday to the start of Thursday morning.

According to the Old Farmer's Almanack, a reference book with weather forecasts, the sturgeon fish of the Great Lakes and Lake Champlain in the US were likely to be captured around this time of summer. Traditionally, this is why it is known as the "Sturgeon Moon".

A supermoon has a circle that is up to 8% larger than an average moon and is around 16% brighter than an average full moon. On the evening of August 30, there will be a second supermoon, often referred to as a blue moon. The full moon will reach its peak around 9.36 p.m. ET (7.06 a.m. IST on August 31).

This moon will only be 3,57,344 kilometres away from Earth, which is even closer than usual. The event of two full moons in the same month is referred to as a "blue moon," and it is a somewhat uncommon event.

What is a ‘Blue Moon’?

According to NASA, there are two different types of blue moons: monthly and seasonal. The second Full Moon in a month with two Full Moons is known as the Blue Moon. The term "Blue Moon" is misleading because it has practically nothing associated with the Moon's colour.

However, due to particles pushed into the atmosphere by natural disasters, real blue-tinted Moons are extremely unusual, according to the US space agency. Blue Moons typically happen every two to three years. The most recent Blue Moon occurred on August 22, 2021.