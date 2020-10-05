You can earn Rs 1 lakh a month from SBI; last date to apply is Oct 8

The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited applications from Indian nationals who have completed PhD for Post Doctoral Research Fellowship and they will be given Rs 1 lakh every month to the elected fellows as stipend. At the same time, the performance of the fellows will be assessed at the end of the fellowship programme and based on that, they will be given a lump sum of Rs 2 to 5 lakh. Online registration for this fellowship programme of SBI has started on September 18, 2020 and will continue till October 8, 2020.

Age limit, contractAccording to SBI, a hard copy of the online application should be received by October 15, 2020 at the corporate centre in Mumbai. The age limit for applying for fellowship should not be more than 40 years as on July 31, 2020. The candidates will be in a two-year contract under the programme. There are only five vacancies for this programme. Selection will be done through shortlisting and interview. The interviewee’s call letter will be sent via email. Apart from this, it will also be uploaded on the SBI website.

QualificationAccording to the State Bank, the selected applicant will be sent to the State Bank Institute of Leadership in Kolkata. Candidate should have a PhD in banking or finance or IT or economics or any related subject. The candidate should have a good academic record. Preference will be given to an applicant who has contributed as an author or co-author in a paper or article in ‘A’ category journals. Candidates should have a minimum 3 years post qualification experience in teaching / research work in IIM, IIT, ISB, XLRI or their equivalent Institution or Consultancy.

How to apply?SBI will bear the expenses of attending international and national conference of the fellows. Candidates will have to register on https://bank.sbi/careers or https://www.sbi.co.in/careers to apply. After this, the photo and signature will have to be scanned and uploaded. Copy of documents like Birth Certificate, Educational Qualification Certificate, Experience Certificate, ID Proof will have to be uploaded while applying online. Original documents have to be carried when selected for interview. A self attested copy of all the required documents along with the application printout will have to be sent to the Mumbai Corporate Office of SBI.