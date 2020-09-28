Headlines

Beware! This WhatsApp mistake can empty your bank account; SBI makes important announcement

One WhatsApp mistake and you can end up being robbed of your hard earned money. The State Bank of India, in this regard, has made an important announcement for customers to exercise caution and stay vigilant at all times.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 28, 2020, 01:27 PM IST

In today's time, with increased activity of online fraud and advancement in smartphone technology, it has become easy for cybercriminals and fraudsters to set up people and empty their bank accounts in a second.

In order to make customers aware of the banking frauds, India's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) took to microblogging site Twitter to highlight a few points to exercise caution and stay vigilant at all times.

SBI said that just one WhatsApp mistake can make you exposed to these financial fraudsters.

"Customers are now being targeted on WhatsApp. Don't let cyber criminals fool you! Please be aware and stay vigilant," SBI has tweeted. 

The Bank has highlighted five bullet points in its 'important announcement' on how cybercriminals are approaching customers via WhatsApp Calls and Messages.

- Informing customers about winning the lottery and asking them to contact an SBI number.

- Please be aware that SBI never calls or asks for personal or account-specific information through emails, SMS, calls and WhatsApp calls.

- There is no lottery scheme or lucky customer gift offers going on - please stay safe and think before you fall into any such traps.

- Cybercriminals are waiting for just one mistake - please do not trust such fake callers or forwarded messages.

The SBI also asked customers to widely share this message with people to save them from any such frauds.

