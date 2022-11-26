THIS bank to discontinue SMS balance alert facility from December 1, check details

Yes bank to discontinue SMS balance alert facility from December 1 (file photo)

Yes Bank has announced that it will discontinue its SMS Balance Alert Facility from December 1. However, the bank said, customers will continue to receive all other SMS alerts basis on their existing subscriptions.

"We would like to inform that we are discontinuing the balance alert facility through SMS with effect from Dec 01, 2022. In case you have subscribed to the SMS Alert package and have been receiving the balance alert through SMS as a part of this package, the same will be discontinued," the bank said, adding, "You will still continue to receive all other SMS alerts basis your existing subscriptions."

The bank also announced that customers may use their online facilities such as YES Mobile, YES Online, YES Robot, etc to know their balance anytime. It also said that customers have the facility to customize the SMS alerts they receive through the YES Online facility and register/modify the SMS alerts subscription by following the below steps:

Step 1: Log in to YES Online with your Customer ID and Password

Step 2: Click on "MENU" on the top left hand corner of the page.

Step 3: Click on "Manage Profile" and then on “Alerts”

Step 4: Select the account type for which you wish to modify, register, or de-register the alerts.

Step 5: Select the type of alerts, you want to make changes

Step 6: Once the alerts are selected click on save

