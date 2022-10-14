Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 14, 2022, 09:19 AM IST

UIDAI update: Follow THESE steps to change address on your Aadhaar card

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), which issues the Aadhaar Card, has quickly emerged as the preferred identity evidence for numerous services around the nation. The UIDAI works to improve the efficiency of the Aadhaar card procedure and several services connected to it for cardholders. People who have an Aadhaar Card may need to update or replace their address on the identity card. Thank goodness, cardholders can easily do this.

How to change the address on Aadhaar:

Owners of Aadhaar cards can now easily update their addresses on the Aadhaar card. As verification of their residential address, they must provide supporting documentation.

The UIDAI has made the update procedure simpler. In addition to requesting residency documentation from the cardholder, the officials will also check the applicant's address.

How to update the address on your Aadhaar Card step by step:

Step: 1 Access UIDAI's official website at https://www.uidai.gov.in/.

Step: 2 Find the 'My Aadhaar' menu next.

Step: 3 Select "Update Your Aadhaar" from the menu.

Step: 4 Then, from the list of choices, select "update demographics data online."

Step: 5 The redesigned interface for the Aadhaar Card self-service portal will appear on your screen.

Step: 6 Select the "Proceed to update Aadhaar" option at this time.

Step: 7 As necessary, enter your Aadhaar Card number and finish the captcha verification.

Step: 8 Next, select "Send OTP."

Step: 9 OTP will be sent to the registered mobile number.

Step: 10 Go to the 'Update Demographics Data' option after OTP verification.

Step: 11 Now to make changes, use the "address" option.

Step: 13 Enter the information for your new address so that it will appear on your Aadhaar Card.

Step: 14 The supporting document proof should be uploaded as a scanned copy.

Step: 15 Select "Proceed"

Step: 16 Verify that all of the information entered is accurate.

Step: 17 Create the necessary payment on the payment page.

Step: 18 Use an OTP to validate the service.

Step: 19 Save your work and download the programme.

Step: 20 Track the status of address updates using the URN.