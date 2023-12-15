Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana: Know benefits of investing in THIS government scheme

This means that parents can earn substantial returns on their investments and grow their savings over time.

The Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana is a government-backed savings scheme in India that aims to provide financial security to girl children. This scheme, launched by the Government of India in 2015, offers numerous benefits to parents who invest in it.

One of the key benefits of investing in the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana is the high rate of interest. Currently, the scheme offers an interest rate of 7.6% per annum, which is higher than most other savings schemes available in the market.

Another advantage of this scheme is the tax benefits it offers. The contributions made towards the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana are eligible for tax deductions under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act, 1961.

This means that parents can reduce their taxable income by investing in this scheme, thereby saving on taxes. Furthermore, the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana provides a great opportunity for parents to secure their daughter's future. The funds invested in this scheme can be used for various purposes, such as education, marriage, or any other financial needs of the girl child. This ensures that parents have a reliable and dedicated savings corpus to fulfill their daughter's dreams and aspirations.

In addition to the financial benefits, the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana also promotes the empowerment of girl children. By encouraging parents to save for their daughters' future, the scheme aims to break gender stereotypes and promote gender equality.

It sends a strong message that girls deserve equal opportunities and financial security. To avail the benefits of the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, parents need to open an account for their daughter before she turns 10 years old. The account can be opened at any post office or authorized bank.

The minimum deposit required to open the account is Rs. 250, and a maximum of Rs. 1.5 lakh can be deposited in a financial year. In conclusion, the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana is a highly beneficial savings scheme for parents to secure their daughter's future. With its attractive interest rates, tax benefits, and focus on empowerment, this scheme provides a great opportunity for parents to invest in their daughter's dreams and aspirations.