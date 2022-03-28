Stock market investors alert! Complete this important task by March 31, NSE issues advisory

The National Stock Exchange has issued a circular warning all its investors that they will not be able to perform new trades or square out open positions after March 31, 2022, if their PAN Card is not linked to Aadhaar Card. March 31 is the last date to link PAN card to Aadhaar Card.

It was announced by the government in 2017 that PAN-Aadhaar linking will be mandatory. The deadline for performing this crucial exercise has been extended by the government multiple times. It is unlikely that the deadline will be extended again.

NSE reiterated that it has informed via multiple circulars that “PANs not seeded with Aadhar will be considered as invalid for the purpose of trading in the Securities Market.”

NSE has advised all members “to ensure that their existing and new clients comply with the requirement of linking the Aadhar with PAN by March 31, 2022.”

How to link PAN to Aadhaar online

Follow these easy steps to complete the crucial financial task:

Go to the new e-filing portal 2.0.

Click on the tab called 'Our Services'

Go to 'Link Aadhaar'

Fill in all your PAN number, Aadhaar Number, Name as per Aadhaar and Mobile Number

Check the box for "I agree to validate my Aadhaar details"

Verify with 6-digit OTP received on registered mobile number

