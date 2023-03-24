Reset SBI ATM PIN from the comfort of your home, know step-by-step process

File Photo

State Bank of India, SBI has made access to its online portal very easy for customers. Due to this, SBI account holders get many facilities while sitting at home. There is one such facility in which you can generate your SBI ATM or Debit Card PIN from the comfort of your home. You do not need to go to the ATM for this. It is very easy to reset or generate a PIN for an SBI ATM card or Debit card.

Know the step-by-step process to reset SBI ATM PIN

Step 1: Visit the portal of the State Bank of India.

Step 2: Log in with personal banking details.

Step 3: Go to e-Services and scroll down to ATM Card Services.

READ | Malaika Arora flaunts her sexy curves in hot black cocktail dress with bold neckline, can you guess its price?

Step 4: Select Generate New ATM PIN from the drop-down list.

Step 5: Tap on 'Get Authorization PIN' to proceed.

Step 6: You will now receive an OTP on your registered mobile number. Enter this OTP and click on submit.

Step 7: Select the account whose ATM PIN you want to reset.

Step 8: After this, select the card details to reset the PIN.

READ | IRCTC Bharat Darshan Train Tour Packages 2023: From Vaishno Devi to Kerala, check duration, total cost, destinations

Step 9: Enter the two digits of your choice, the remaining two digits will be sent to your registered mobile number by SBI.

Step 10: Once you have all four digits of the ATM PIN, enter it and click on Submit.

Step 11: At the end of this process, SBI will send you a confirmation message for the same.