Malaika Arora flaunts her sexy curves in hot black cocktail dress with bold neckline, can you guess its price?

Malaika Arora's dress is from the label Anaya. The dress is available for purchase on their website. Malaika Arora's Laara Crystal Chain One-Shoulder Dress costs a whopping amount.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 23, 2023, 02:55 PM IST

Photo via Instagram (Maneka Harisinghani) In Frame: Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora has always had a sexy and bold sense of style. Malaika Arora always loves to flaunt her hot curves in daring outfits. In a set of new photos shared by fashion stylist Maneka Harisinghani, Malaika Arora can be seen oozing oomph in a bodycon one-shoulder black cocktail dress. The dress also has crystal chain detailing and a plunging neckline.

 Malaika Arora's latest photos are sure to make her fans happy. As seen in the photos, Malaika Arora, in order to not take away from the dress, decided to ditch any accessories and styled her outfit with elegance. 

Malaika Arora chose bold makeup to complete her look and opted for smokey eyes, nude brown lips, and a heavy bronzer. For the unversed, Malaika Arora's dress is from the label Anaya. The dress is available for purchase on their website. Malaika Arora's Laara Crystal Chain One-Shoulder Dress costs a whopping US $1028 which is approximately Rs 84,448.

Check out the viral photos here 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@manekaharisinghani)

Malaika Arora was recently seen in India Today Conclave where she spoke about co-parenting son Arhaan with Arbaaz Khan. 

Malaika stated that 'co-parenting is tough' as the individuals often don't agree on the same terms. Speaking about Arhaan Khan, and the challenges she has faced while co-parenting him, Malaika said, "Co-parenting is always tough, you’re not always on the same page about a lot of things. Especially when you go your separate ways, there’s always something that doesn’t quite fit into the picture." 

Malaika Arora later also praised her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan for co-existing with her.

