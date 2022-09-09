Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 09, 2022, 01:57 PM IST
PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana 12th installment: BIG update for farmer beneficiaries, know here
A significant portion of the nation relies on agriculture to support its livelihood. The government is making constant efforts to increase the income of these farmers. According to Prime Minister Kissan Yojana, the government has announced that the small and marginal farmers will get the 12th installment in this month.
So far 11th installments have been sent to more than 10 crore farmers’ accounts. Farmers are eagerly waiting for the 12th installment. According to the latest update, an amount of Rs. 2000 will be debited in their account by this month.
BIG NEWS on the PM Kisan Yojana website:
A major change can be seen on the official website of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. The big update is about the e-KYC which has been removed completely from the website. In such a case, the issue of whether the farmers are no longer able to complete e-KYC is being raised. Farmers' ability to complete e-KYC in the future is another concern. Additionally, it's being hypothesized that this could be a sign that the 12th installment will be released early.