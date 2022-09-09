PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana 12th installment: BIG update for farmer beneficiaries, know here

A significant portion of the nation relies on agriculture to support its livelihood. The government is making constant efforts to increase the income of these farmers. According to Prime Minister Kissan Yojana, the government has announced that the small and marginal farmers will get the 12th installment in this month.

So far 11th installments have been sent to more than 10 crore farmers’ accounts. Farmers are eagerly waiting for the 12th installment. According to the latest update, an amount of Rs. 2000 will be debited in their account by this month.

BIG NEWS on the PM Kisan Yojana website: