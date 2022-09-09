Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePersonal Finance

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana 12th installment: BIG update for farmer beneficiaries, know here

Small and marginal farmers who are Indian nationals are eligible to apply for financial help, according to the PM Kisan scheme.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 09, 2022, 01:57 PM IST

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana 12th installment: BIG update for farmer beneficiaries, know here
PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana 12th installment: BIG update for farmer beneficiaries, know here
A significant portion of the nation relies on agriculture to support its livelihood. The government is making constant efforts to increase the income of these farmers. According to Prime Minister Kissan Yojana, the government has announced that the small and marginal farmers will get the 12th installment in this month. 
 
So far 11th installments have been sent to more than 10 crore farmers’ accounts. Farmers are eagerly waiting for the 12th installment. According to the latest update, an amount of Rs. 2000 will be debited in their account by this month.
 
BIG NEWS on the PM Kisan Yojana website:
 
A major change can be seen on the official website of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. The big update is about the e-KYC which has been removed completely from the website. In such a case, the issue of whether the farmers are no longer able to complete e-KYC is being raised. Farmers' ability to complete e-KYC in the future is another concern. Additionally, it's being hypothesized that this could be a sign that the 12th installment will be released early.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Streaming This Week: From Vikram to Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls, OTT releases to watch
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 447 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 9
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.