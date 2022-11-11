PM Kisan Samman Nidhi: Keep THESE things in mind to get next instalment, rules get stern

PM Kisan Yojana's e-KYC procedure must be finished in order to receive the program's 13th instalment. A copy of the ration card must be provided. It should be noted that a PDF file has to be uploaded rather than the physical ration card. Be mindful of the fact that you are accurately entering your Aadhaar number when registering. Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana regulations have changed as a result of government action. This system now has more stringent requirements than it did previously.

E-KYC made mandatory:

E-KYC is now required by law. Farmers who fail to complete their e-KYC will not receive the benefits of this scheme. The sum of the plan won't be transferred to the account without e-KYC. This time, the government has connected this scheme to the Kisan Credit Card. Farmers who do not have a Kisan Credit Card; they too can now readily get one easily.

Ration card copy to be mandatory:

Farmers must register in order to receive PM Kisan Yojana's upcoming instalment. For registration, a copy of the ration card must be provided. Remember that farmers are not required to provide a hard copy of the ration card. Only the PDF of the ration card's soft copy needs to be uploaded. You must visit the PM Kisan Yojana website to do this. You need to create a PDF file and submit a soft copy of your ration card there. If a copy of the ration card is not provided, farmers will not be able to benefit from this scheme.

Aso read: https://www.dnaindia.com/personal-finance/report-sbi-hdfc-icici-offering-home-loans-at-as-low-as-8-percent-check-latest-rates-3001259

Things to keep in mind to get PM Kisan Yojana amount:

An Aadhaar card is additionally required to get Kisan Samman Nidhi. You won't receive the full amount of the PM Kisan Yojana without it. Additionally, it is frequently observed that some farmers enter their bank account information incorrectly and their Aadhar numbers incorrectly. As a result, the Kisan Yojana funds are not deposited into their accounts. By accessing the PM Kisan Yojana website, you can check the Aadhaar number and bank account number to avoid this problem.

Use the PM helpline for any assistance:

To resolve issues relating to the PM Kisan Yojana, contact the government at helpline numbers 1555261, 1800115526, or 011-23381092. These are toll-free numbers. Additionally, you can get in touch with PM Kisan Yojana directly at pmkisan-ict@gov.in.