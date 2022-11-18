Nationwide bank strike tomorrow: PNB, BoB and other banks’ services to get affected

Bank unions have decided to move through with the planned all-India strike on November 19 with the meetings between the staff associations and the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) did not result in a fruitful or satisfying conclusion on Wednesday.

Even though the officers are not participating in the strike, the deposit and withdrawal of cash, the clearing of checks, etc., may be impacted.

Also Read: ‘Best people are staying…,’ Elon Musk amid Twitter mass resignation) If the November 19 strike materializes, several banks, including Bank of Baroda and Punjab & Sind Bank, have already informed their customers about the potential effects on services. (

According to C H Venkatachalam, general secretary of the All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA), some banks are outsourcing positions, putting client privacy and money at risk in addition to reducing recruiting at lower levels.

According to him, several banks are also breaking the Industrial Disputes (Amendment) Act.

He continued that even in cases where the labour authorities stepped in, the management disregarded their recommendations, broke the terms of the Industrial Disputes Act, and forcibly moved the workers.

“From AIBEA, we reiterated our issues and demands arising out of the various unilateral decisions in violation of the existing provisions of Bipartite Settlement in some of the banks and the attacks on jobs and job security and vindictive actions in some other banks," he said.

The lender claimed that all required measures are being taken to ensure that bank offices and branches run without a hitch on strike days.