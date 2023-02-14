Search icon
LIC launches Special Revival Campaign to renew lapsed LIC policy, here’s how

If you bought a LIC policy and couldn't make the premium payments then here's your chance to revive keeping certain conditions in mind.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 14, 2023, 07:24 AM IST

Life Insurance Corporation started a distinctive campaign to reopen expired insurance plans, allowing policyholders to restart their policies if they have been closed. The campaign will run till March 24, 2023. During this time, the giant in the insurance industry is also waiving late fines.

When a policy expires, policyholders are no longer able to take advantage of the protection and advantages it offers. When premiums are not paid by the due date, a policy becomes lapsed, and until the insured reinstates the procedure, the terms and conditions of the policy contract are null and void.

In general, insurers provide their customers with a two-year window to renew their policies. The coverage expires if premiums are not paid within the allotted grace period.

(Also Read: LIC Aadhaar Shila Plan: Invest Rs 87 per day and get Rs 11 lakh upon maturity)

In addition, any qualified National Automated Clearing House (NACH) and BILL Pay registered insurance revived as part of this campaign will receive a special offer late charge of Rs 5 (excluding GST).

How to revive lapsed policy?
LIC said, "the revival of the discontinued policy takes effect only after the same is approved by the corporation.”

As per LIC, a lapsed policy must be reinstated by paying the accrued premiums with interest in addition to meeting all necessary health standards.

The policyholder is required to pay a renewal fee, a late fee, and additional interest/penalties on the last two years' unpaid premiums as part of the revival. For a term insurance policy, the insurance company might even request a second medical exam.

(Also Read: Mutual Fund: Save up to Rs 1,50,000 using ELSS scheme, here's how)

Customers can renew their policies during revival campaigns even after two years, subject to various limitations that differ from insurer to insurer and plan to plan. 

