LIC Aadhaar Shila Plan: Invest Rs 87 per day and get Rs 11 lakh upon maturity

LIC Aadhaar Shila Plan is a government-backed popular insurance plan offered by Life Insurance Corporation. It is specially designed for female lives and offers the benefits of insurance protection and savings.

What is LIC Aadhaar Shila Plan?

LIC Aadhaar Shila Plan is an endowment, non-linked, individual life insurance plan created for women. It offers financial security to the policyholder’s family in case the policyholder dies during the policy term and helps accumulate wealth in the long term.

LIC Aadhaar Shila Plan- Eligibility

The scheme is open to all females aged under 8 to 55 years.

The maturity time of this policy is between ten and twenty years. The maturity age of this LIC plan is 70 years.

The LIC Aadhaar Shila plan offers a maximum basic amount assured of Rs 3 lakh and a minimum basic sum offered under this policy of Rs 75,000 per life.

According to this, LIC Aadhaar Shila policies can only be bought for a maximum of Rs 3 lakh. There are options for monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, or annual premiums.

For example, if you set aside Rs 29 per day, you invest Rs 10959 in the LIC Aadhaar Shila plan over the course of a year. Let's say you started the plan when you were 15 and have been carrying it out for 10 years. In this way, you will put aside Rs 2,14,696 over the course of 10 years, earning Rs 3,97,000 when the investment matures.

