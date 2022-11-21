Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePersonal Finance

Jeevan Pramaan Patra: Know how to check validity of digital life certificate

Digital Life Certificates must be submitted by the beneficiaries in order to receive pension.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 21, 2022, 02:36 PM IST

Jeevan Pramaan Patra: Know how to check validity of digital life certificate
Jeevan Pramaan Patra: Know how to check validity of digital life certificate

Jeevan Pramaan Patra: It is crucial for beneficiaries of the pension scheme to submit a Life Certificate (Digital Life Certificate) each month in order to get the pension benefit. If you don't submit the Jeevan Pramaan, you won't be eligible to use the Pension Fund. Both online and offline submissions are accepted for digital life certificates or life certificates. Visit the bank's or scheme's website to submit the life certificate there.

For pension benefits to continue, a life certificate must be provided annually. If you don't know the deadline after a year has passed, you might not be able to file a life certificate. By reviewing the status of your digital life certificate, you can still receive your pension in time.

What is a digital life certificate?

This is a digital pensioner certificate that contains the biometric and physical details of the pensioner's Aadhaar card. A legitimate certificate under the IT Act is the Digital Life Certificate. This serves as evidence of the pensioners' continued existence, upon which the monthly benefit of pension is based.

Also read: https://www.dnaindia.com/personal-finance/report-new-nps-rules-withdraw-pension-scheme-money-with-just-one-form-know-how-3004136

How to get the Jeevan Pramaan mobile app, step-by-step guide:

You can download a life certificate for a mobile device online, according to the Jeevan Pramaan website.

Step: 1. You need to first visit https://jeevanpramaan.gov.in to download the app.

Step: 2. Enter your email address, complete the captcha and agree to download.

Step: 3. Enter the OTP that was sent to your email.

Step:4. You need to click on download mobile app after providing your OTP.

Step: 5. By clicking the link provided in the email, you can download the apk file.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
From Greek salad to basic sprouts: Include these delicious and healthy salads in your diet
Navratri 2022: Food items people with diabetes should eat and avoid while fasting
Yoga for anxiety: These 5 Yoga asanas will help you deal with stress
Tired of insomnia? Check these 5 foods that might be killing your sleep at night
Don't like bitter gourd? Know its not so bitter health benefits
Speed Reads
More
First-image
DU UG Admissions 2022: Delhi University CSAS spot round seat allocation released at du.ac.in
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.