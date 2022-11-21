Jeevan Pramaan Patra: Know how to check validity of digital life certificate

Jeevan Pramaan Patra: It is crucial for beneficiaries of the pension scheme to submit a Life Certificate (Digital Life Certificate) each month in order to get the pension benefit. If you don't submit the Jeevan Pramaan, you won't be eligible to use the Pension Fund. Both online and offline submissions are accepted for digital life certificates or life certificates. Visit the bank's or scheme's website to submit the life certificate there.

For pension benefits to continue, a life certificate must be provided annually. If you don't know the deadline after a year has passed, you might not be able to file a life certificate. By reviewing the status of your digital life certificate, you can still receive your pension in time.

What is a digital life certificate?

This is a digital pensioner certificate that contains the biometric and physical details of the pensioner's Aadhaar card. A legitimate certificate under the IT Act is the Digital Life Certificate. This serves as evidence of the pensioners' continued existence, upon which the monthly benefit of pension is based.

How to get the Jeevan Pramaan mobile app, step-by-step guide:

You can download a life certificate for a mobile device online, according to the Jeevan Pramaan website.

Step: 1. You need to first visit https://jeevanpramaan.gov.in to download the app.

Step: 2. Enter your email address, complete the captcha and agree to download.

Step: 3. Enter the OTP that was sent to your email.

Step:4. You need to click on download mobile app after providing your OTP.

Step: 5. By clicking the link provided in the email, you can download the apk file.