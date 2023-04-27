Invest Rs 333 daily in this Post Office Scheme and get Rs 16 Lakh at maturity, here's how

Post Office RD Scheme: The Post Office has become a reliable and trustworthy option for the salaried middle class in India who seek to invest their hard-earned money in safe options that offer good returns. Among the variety of schemes offered, the Post Office Recurring Deposit Account stands out as an excellent alternative to bank FDs and RDs due to the high returns it offers.

Anyone over the age of 10 can open a Post Office RD account, and it's simple to do so. Depositors can increase their monthly contributions by multiples of Rs 10 each month, with a minimum monthly deposit of Rs 100. The Post Office RD offers a 5.8% interest rate, which is determined by the government every quarter.

Those who want to regularly invest small sums of money can consider the Post Office RD plan. The safety and security of the original amount and the interest accrued over time is one of the major benefits. For people who desire stability, it is an appealing choice because the risk is comparatively low.

The account matures after five years or 60 months from the opening date, whichever comes first. A year after the account has been opened, depositors may also withdraw up to 50 per cent of their amount. Depositors can also borrow up to 50 per cent of their deposits after one year of creating the account.

At the present interest rate of 5.8 per cent, an investor can earn almost Rs 16 lakh in returns by investing Rs 10,000 each month, or about Rs 333 every day. With a total deposit of Rs. 12 lakh for ten years and a projected return of Rs. 4. 26 lakh, the total return will be Rs. 16. 26 lakh. Every three months, the compound interest is calculated, providing investors with regular returns.

Investing in the Post Office RD scheme can help you build a secure financial future, regardless of how much money you can afford to invest. With its reliable returns and government-backed guarantee, it's a smart option for anyone looking to grow their savings over time.

