Personal Finance

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana 14th Installment: Eligible farmers to receive Rs. 4,000, check list for name

Farmers to receive Rs. 4,000 in 14th installment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana.

Raunak Jain

Updated: Apr 27, 2023, 07:09 AM IST

The PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana is a government scheme that aims to improve the standard of living of farmers in India. Under this scheme, a fixed amount is deposited in the bank accounts of eligible farmers. The latest installment of the scheme, the 14th installment, is set to be sent to the bank accounts of farmers who have done the necessary KYC (Know Your Customer) verification.

The PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019. Under the scheme, farmers receive Rs. 6,000 per year, which is deposited in their bank accounts in three monthly installments. The 14th installment, which is worth Rs. 4,000, will be sent to the bank accounts of farmers who have completed their KYC verification.

It should be noted that some farmers did not receive the previous installment due to the lack of KYC verification. However, those farmers who complete their KYC verification process will receive not only the 14th installment but also the previous installment that they missed. After four months, another installment worth Rs. 2,000 will be sent to the farmers' bank accounts.

Farmers who haven't finished their KYC verification yet are urged to do it right now. They won't get the 14th payment if they don't comply with this. To see if a farmer's name is on the list of eligible recipients, visit the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana website.

The PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana is a government programme designed to raise the standard of living for Indian farmers. Eligible farmers who have completed their KYC verification are scheduled to receive the 14th payment under the plan. To ensure they receive the installment, farmers who haven't finished their KYC verification yet are urged to do so right away.

