Inflation alert: Get ready to pay dearly for essential vegetables, food grains; here’s why

File Photo

Daily vegetable prices have been rising again and may skyrocket thanks to “unwanted rains” hitting the national capital and nearby regions. While the bout of unexpected rains brought relief in several parts of north India, the common man is likely to feel a significant impact on the household budget.

Three days of unexpected rains have caused massive damage to crops with prices of essential vegetables and food grains witnessing a sharp spike. As per traders and sellers, this price rise will not go away soon.

Crop damage due to excessive rain has also been highlighted by farmers in adjacent states to Delhi like Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Haryana. Farmers in UP’s Aligarh district have asked the government for support after seeing their crops destroyed by heavy rainfall, including the quintessential potato crops.

The market prices of most vegetables have risen by Rs 10-15 in the last week already. Vendors believe vegetable and food grain prices will soar further in the coming days.

In Delhi’s prominent Azadpur Mandi, vegetable rates have been rising on a daily basis after local stocks coming in from UP, Rajasthan and Haryana took a heavy blow due to rain-induced damage.

"All the local vegetables which come from Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana have been impacted with the unwanted rains. The crops got damaged in a few areas,” a seller was quoted as saying by IANS.

Vegetable prices double in a day

The wholesale prices of simple everyday use vegetables have risen which will make the retail prices rise further. Beans have risen by Rs 20 per kg (at Rs 70 per kg on Tuesday) in a single day while cauliflower rates spiked by similar amount to Rs 80 per kg on Tuesday. Spinach has seen a fourfold rise from Rs 10 to Rs 50 per kg. Brinjal prices doubled in a day to Rs 50 from Rs 25, so have that of beetroot to Rs 40 from Rs 20 per kg. Other vegetables which have seen price include lady finger, up to Rs 35 per kg from Rs 20 per kg.

The price of vegetables, fruits and food grains rise manifold by the time they reach from farms to the common man’s kitchen via wholesalers, retail vendors and markets. Inflation has been above the tolerance limit of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for the last eight months due to the skyrocketing food prices.

As per vendors, consumers will have to bear the impact in October before the prices dip in November and December as happens every year, unless rains don’t play spoilsport again.

(With inputs from agencies)