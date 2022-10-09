Delhi weather update: Mercury drops as IMD predicts more rains in capital, check forecast

After heavy rains pounded the national capital late on Friday and all day Saturday, weather in Delhi got cold on Sunday. The South, South-East of Delhi, and the NCR will get light to moderate amounts of rainfall, according to the Indian Meteorological Department.

But according to civic and PWD officials, the national capital of Delhi experiences severe waterlogging in a number of areas, including Anand Vihar, Wazirabad, the road between the INA market and the AIIMS, Mehrauli-Badarpur Road, Tughlakabad, Sangam Vihar, Kirari, Rohtak Road, Vikas Marg, near Zakhira, Najafgarh, Mahipalpur, and Rangpuri.

Vehicle traffic on New Rohtak Road in the carriageway from Zakhira to Anand Parbat was slowed down by waterlogging near the Anand Parbat red signal.

The weather service said that the persistent rains improved the air quality, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 37 at 6:40 PM, placing it in the good category, despite the inconveniences of waterlogging and traffic congestion.