Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Delhi weather update: Mercury drops as IMD predicts more rains in capital, check forecast

Chances of heavy rainfall in the national capital to reduce after October 10, as per IMD report. 

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 09, 2022, 01:10 PM IST

Delhi weather update: Mercury drops as IMD predicts more rains in capital, check forecast
Delhi weather update: Mercury drops as IMD predicts more rains in capital, check forecast

After heavy rains pounded the national capital late on Friday and all day Saturday, weather in Delhi got cold on Sunday. The South, South-East of Delhi, and the NCR will get light to moderate amounts of rainfall, according to the Indian Meteorological Department.

But according to civic and PWD officials, the national capital of Delhi experiences severe waterlogging in a number of areas, including Anand Vihar, Wazirabad, the road between the INA market and the AIIMS, Mehrauli-Badarpur Road, Tughlakabad, Sangam Vihar, Kirari, Rohtak Road, Vikas Marg, near Zakhira, Najafgarh, Mahipalpur, and Rangpuri.

Vehicle traffic on New Rohtak Road in the carriageway from Zakhira to Anand Parbat was slowed down by waterlogging near the Anand Parbat red signal.

The weather service said that the persistent rains improved the air quality, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 37 at 6:40 PM, placing it in the good category, despite the inconveniences of waterlogging and traffic congestion.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
Jaw dropping deals on Flipkart big savings day sale
Coconut: 5 health and nutrition benefits
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Kickstarter Deals with up to 45% discount on home appliances
Viral Photos of the Day: Salman Khan spotted with Pooja Hegde, Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma enjoy scooter ride
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 477 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 9
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.