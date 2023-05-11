Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePersonal Finance
topStoriesenglish

Indian Railways: How to book an entire coach or the train for a trip? Know process and cost

Know what is the process of booking an entire train or a coach and how much does it cost.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 11, 2023, 07:58 AM IST

Indian Railways: How to book an entire coach or the train for a trip? Know process and cost
Indian Railways: How to book an entire coach or the train for a trip? Know process and cost

Indian Railways: A challenging predicament arises when one has to embark on a journey with a large entourage, such as for a destination wedding or a group outing. Amidst the anxiety of transportation logistics, there is also a concern regarding the potential cost incurred.

Fortunately, the Full Tariff Rate (FTR) service provided by the Indian Railways offers a practical remedy by enabling one to reserve a complete coach or even an entire train. To access this service, you must first create a special user ID and password by going to the official website at https://www.ftr.irctc.co.in/ftr.

Once you have successfully logged in, you will be presented with the option to book either a coach or an entire train. You can select the appropriate choice based on your requirements, and subsequently provide additional details such as the date of journey and the type of coach.

The subsequent step involves making the payment through the payment gateway provided on the website. It is worth noting that prior to booking an entire train or coach, one should familiarize oneself with the important rules and regulations pertaining to the same. You can reserve a coach for your entire family or group in any class, including AC First Class, AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, AC 2 cum 3 Tier, AC Chair Car, and Sleeper.

According to the rules established by the Indian Railways, you must pay an additional 30 to 35 percent of the total cost, as well as a security deposit that will be reimbursed after the trip, if you decide to reserve an entire coach. One coach may cost up to Rs 50,000 to reserve, while reserving the entire train may cost up to Rs 9 lakh. This reservation can be made from 30 days to 6 months in advance of the trip. The reservation may potentially be cancelled if the trip is postponed.

Read more: Paytm Payments Bank introduces game-changing features for UPI payments and split bills, check details

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Jaya Bachchan turns 75: From Mili to Guddi, 5 powerful characters portrayed by the veteran actress
G20 Flower Festival: 2-day Colour and Vibrancy themed event begins in Delhi, check beautiful pics
In pics: Jiah Khan's life and Bollywood journey and how her death shocked the nation
Meet Harleen Deol, the 'Beauty Queen' of women's cricket who is often mistaken for Bollywood actress
Planning girls' trip this summer? Check out 5 affordable foreign destinations from India
Speed Reads
More
First-image
DNA verified: Reality of circular claiming CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Result 2023 date revealed
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.