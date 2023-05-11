Indian Railways: How to book an entire coach or the train for a trip? Know process and cost

Indian Railways: A challenging predicament arises when one has to embark on a journey with a large entourage, such as for a destination wedding or a group outing. Amidst the anxiety of transportation logistics, there is also a concern regarding the potential cost incurred.

Fortunately, the Full Tariff Rate (FTR) service provided by the Indian Railways offers a practical remedy by enabling one to reserve a complete coach or even an entire train. To access this service, you must first create a special user ID and password by going to the official website at https://www.ftr.irctc.co.in/ftr.

Once you have successfully logged in, you will be presented with the option to book either a coach or an entire train. You can select the appropriate choice based on your requirements, and subsequently provide additional details such as the date of journey and the type of coach.

The subsequent step involves making the payment through the payment gateway provided on the website. It is worth noting that prior to booking an entire train or coach, one should familiarize oneself with the important rules and regulations pertaining to the same. You can reserve a coach for your entire family or group in any class, including AC First Class, AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, AC 2 cum 3 Tier, AC Chair Car, and Sleeper.

According to the rules established by the Indian Railways, you must pay an additional 30 to 35 percent of the total cost, as well as a security deposit that will be reimbursed after the trip, if you decide to reserve an entire coach. One coach may cost up to Rs 50,000 to reserve, while reserving the entire train may cost up to Rs 9 lakh. This reservation can be made from 30 days to 6 months in advance of the trip. The reservation may potentially be cancelled if the trip is postponed.

