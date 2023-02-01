Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePersonal Finance
topStoriesenglish

Income Tax Slabs in Union Budget 2023-24: Zero tax for income up to Rs 7 lakh

The Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that income tax rebate limit increased to Rs 7 lakh in new tax regime.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 01, 2023, 12:49 PM IST

Income Tax Slabs in Union Budget 2023-24: Zero tax for income up to Rs 7 lakh
File Photo

The Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that income tax rebate limit increased to Rs 7 lakh in new tax regime. The limit will be increased from Rs 5 lakh currently by Rs 2 lakh in an announcement which will bring a loud cheer to taxpayers.

FM further announced the average processing time for income tax returns will be reduced from 93 days to 16 days. Centre intends to roll out next-gen common IT Return forms. Government also aims to strengthen grievance redressal mechanism.

Government has also proposed to reduce highest surcharge rate from 37 percent to 25 percent in the new tax regime. An individual taxpayer with income of Rs 15 lakh will now have to pay Rs 1.5 lakh tax, which is Rs 37,000 less from Rs 1.87 lakh under new tax regime. 

An annual income of Rs 9 lakh will incur tax of only Rs 45,000. For income up to Rs 3 lakh, no tax. For Rs 3-6 lakh, 5 percent tax will be levied. Highest tax rate of 30 percent will be applicable above Rs 15 lakh under the new Income Tax regime. FM Sitharaman had introduced the new tax regime in Budget 2021-22.

Follow Budget presentation | Indian Union Budget 2023-24 LIVE Updates: Centre may raise tax slab to Rs 5 lakh, latest updates 

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Amid their dating rumours, have a look at Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda's chemistry from The Archies shoot
Arjun Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nikhil Siddhartha: Actors who shut down baseless rumours like a pro
Aabha Paul looks sizzling hot in red bikini, latest photos of Gandii Baat actress leave netizens in awe
Meghan Markle's miscarriage to Prince William shouting at Harry, 5 big revelations made in docu-series
XXX actress Aabha Paul shows her sexy moves in viral videos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Income Tax Slabs in Union Budget 2023-24: Zero tax for income up to Rs 7 lakh
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.