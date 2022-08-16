Housing prices record 5% YoY growth as demands increase, Delhi-NCR tops the list

A resurgence in residential demand has led to a 5% increase in prices across the top eight cities (Delhi-NCR, MMR, Kolkata, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Ahmedabad) while registering a marginal decline in unsold inventory during Q2 2022, as per the latest CREDAI-Colliers-Liases Foras research report. Residential prices, which have surpassed pre-pandemic levels, have been seeing an upward trend led by rising demand amidst rising prices of construction materials. Delhi-NCR saw the highest increase in residential prices at 10% YoY, followed by Ahmedabad and Hyderabad with 9% and 8% YoY increase respectively.

The sales momentum that started in the latter part of last year continued in Q2 2022 as well, led by pent-up demand and attractive pricing. Hence, despite rising prices and an increase in new launches in the last few quarters, unsold inventory saw a dip in the majority of the cities. Bengaluru witnessed the steepest decline of 21% YoY in its inventory overhang, led by higher sales. Only Hyderabad, MMR and Ahmedabad saw an increase in unsold inventory, which was led by significant new launches. MMR still accounts for the highest share in unsold inventory at 36%, followed by 14% in Delhi- NCR and 13% in Pune.

Delhi-NCR saw the highest YoY change with a 10% surge in residential prices

Over the period of two years prices in Delhi-NCR have been rising. Delhi NCR saw the highest increase in prices across Pan India at 10% with an average carpet price of INR 7,434/ sq feet in Q2 2022. Golf course road saw the highest price rise of 21%YoY followed by Noida Expressway. The entire region’s inventory dropped 10% YoY in Q2 2022, as developers focused on offloading older projects. While overall unsold inventory is the lowest in three years, the majority of the unsold inventory is concentrated in Noida extension and Greater Noida, followed by Ghaziabad.

Unsold inventory in MMR rose 14% YoY, while prices remained range-bound

MMR, which accounts for the highest unsold inventory at 36% share, saw a 14% rise in unsold inventory in the last year. The rise in unsold inventory was led by significant new launches in the city. Housing prices largely remained range-bound, with a slight rise of 1% YoY. However, Western suburbs (beyond Dahisar) saw the highest increase in prices at 12% YoY. Unsold inventory in Central suburb extension accounts for 26%, majority share in the price range of INR 7,500-10,000 per sq ft.

Bengaluru sees the steepest drop in unsold inventory at 21% YoY