Good news for Aadhaar cardholders: UIDAI brings big relief with latest announcement

Good news for Aadhar cardholders. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is planning to open 166 Aadhaar Enrollment and Update Centers around the country. The UIDAI has recently shared this information. Presently, Out of 166 Aadhaar Seva Kendras (ASKs), 55 ASKs are operational for business. Besides that, 52,000 Aadhaar Enrollment Centers are operational by the banks, post offices, and state governments.

As per the UIDAI statement, 166 single Aadhaar Enrollment and Update Centers in 122 cities are being intended to open. Aadhaar Seva Kendras are open seven days a week. Aadhaar centres have served 70 lakh people including people with disabilities.

Enrollment and updation capability

Model A's Aadhaar Seva Kendras (Model-A ASKs) have a capacity to handle 1,000 enrollments and update requests per day. Model-B ASKs 500 and Model-C ASKs 250 may have the capacity to fulfil enrollment and updation requests. So far UIDAI has issued Aadhaar number to 130.9 crore people.

Not Available in Aadhar Seva Kendra Pvt.

Aadhaar is not available in Seva Kendra Pvt. Aadhaar services are available only in Banks, Post Offices, Common Service Center (CSC), Office of State Government Officers and Aadhaar Service Center operated by UIDAI. More information can be acquired through the local authorities of the state government (under which the Aadhaar centres are running).

Internet cafes provide Aadhaar-related services which UIDAI does to the general public. Only the facility to correct the name, address, date of birth, or other facts, getting the photo updated, getting the PVC card made, requesting a common Aadhaar card, and so on are available.