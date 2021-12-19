Fraud Alert! Find out if a PAN card is fake or not - Here's how

The Permanent Account Number (PAN) card is an important and essential document for all Indians across the country and is mainly required to open a bank account or issue a voter ID or basically for any financial transaction and also serves as an identity proof document as well.

Now, people who got their PAN card issued after July 2018, got it with an Enhanced Quick Response (QR) code. This was introduced since there were multiple cases of fraud registered since the PAN is used for tax assessment purposes.

The QR code on the PAN card helps differentiate between a fake and an original PAN card. All one needs is a smartphone and an app released by the Income Tax Department.

Here's how you can tell if a PAN card is fake:

- Go to 'Play Store' on your smartphone and download the 'PAN QR Code Reader' app

- Keep in mind, only download the one that shows 'NSDL e-Governance Infrastructure Limited' as its developer

- Once downloaded, open the app. You will see a green plus-like graphic on a camera viewfinder

- From the viewfinder try to capture the QR code on your PAN card like a camera does a picture

- Make sure that the QR code is visible clearly

- Once the camera captures it, you will hear a beep and your phone will vibrate with PAN details on your phone

- You just have to make sure that the details on the card match the one on your phone

If the details match then the PAN card is original but if they don't then maybe you are bring scammed.