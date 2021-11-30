Exchange old Rs 2 coin, Rs 5 note for Rs 5 lakh, know the process here

If you have a hobby of collecting old coins and notes then you have a good chance to earn lakhs of rupees by sitting at home.

Earlier people used to shell out thousands of rupees by selling old coins and notes but these days you can earn as much as Rs 5 lakhs by exchanging old coins and notes. The coin be of Rs 1, 2 and the note can be of Rs 5, Rs 10.

Some people have a hobby of collecting old coins or currency notes. The hobby of collecting coins is called Numismatics and the study and collection of currency notes is called Notaphily. The people who prefer to collect coins and notes do not mind spending a good amount of money to own rare notes and coins.

Old coins and notes are now sold/auctioned on multiple online platforms like OLX, Quikr, eBay, IndiaMart, Coinbazaar.in.

IndiaMart, Coinbazaar and Quikr are for the Indian market only, while Olx and eBay get international audiences too.

As we know that Indian government discontinues the use of coins and notes at regular interval and that's why people spend a good amount of money to buy the old notes and coins.

Some of the coins and notes that are in high demand:

- Rs 5 note which has a photo of a farmer driving a tractor and which has 786 printed.

- 25 paise coins

- Rs 2 coin circulated by the RBI in 1994, 1995, 1997 or 2000

- Rs 2 old coins which were released minted in 1984

- Re 1 coin of British era printed in 1885

It is to be noted that coins and notes are valuable only if they have some quality like a special serial number or limited edition coins/notes or a special combination of the serial number, image, and signatory of the note.

How to sell coins/notes online?

- Log on to the specific website

- Register yourself as a seller

- Upload a clear picture of the note/coin you want to sell.

- Write the description as well as your location.

- Quote your price.

- Interested people will contact you. You can negotiate with them and sell the coin.