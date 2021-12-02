Exchange old Rs 500 note for Rs 10000, know the process here

If you are looking to earn some quick cash by sitting at home then here is a golden opportunity for you. If you are in possession of an old Rs 500 note then you can earn as much as Rs 10,000 by auctioning the note online. It is to be noted that old Rs 500 note has now become antique and rare now because it was banned by Indian government around four years ago.

As you can earn quick cash there are certain conditions which you must keep in mind before exchanging the old Rs 500 note. In India, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is tasked with printing the notes and the RBI prints currency notes very carefully. The pattern is fixed and notes are printed accordingly. That is why all the notes are similar in appearance. But if there is some mistake in the note during printing and it comes to the market, then that note becomes special. People get ready to buy this note at many times the price.

If you have an old Rs 500 note, then immediately check whether its serial number has been printed twice. If so, then you can get Rs 5,000 for this note. Apart from this, if one edge of the Rs 500 note is big, that is, extra paper has been left on it, then you can get Rs 10,000 in exchange for that note.

Here's how to sell old Rs 500 note onlie:

- Visit the website oldindiancoins.com.

- Register yourself as a seller on the website.

- After registering yourself upload the photo of your Rs 500 note on the website.

- Interested buyers will contact you and you can negotiate with them.