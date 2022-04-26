EPFO Update: Know all about UAN, step-by-step guide to know UAN number

File Photo

UAN stands for Universal Account Number and is a 12-digit number that is provided by the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) to all its members. The number is provided to link the Member Identification Numbers (Member Id) to a single Universal Account Number.

When a person joins a new company, they have to provide their Universal Account Number (UAN) which helps the employer to mark the new assigned Member Identification Number (Member Id) to the already allotted Universal Identification Number (UAN).

According to the new information provided by the EPFO, UAN, if duly seeded with KYC detail, can help the member to enjoy various online services directly without the interference of the employer.

Now, EPFO, on its Twitter account, has released a video displaying how EPF members can know their UAN. So, here is a step-by-step guide;

Step 1: Visit the official website - https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/

Step 2: Go to 'Know your UAN' under the 'Important Links' tab

Step 3: Enter your mobile number and the captcha code accurately.

Step 4: Once you click on 'Request OTP', you will receive one on your mobile number.

Step 5: Enter the OTP, captcha code, and click on 'Submit'.

Step 6: Enter your full name and date of birth on the next page.

Step 7: Enter either of the two - Aadhaar number or PAN number.

Step 8: Click on 'Submit' after entering the captcha code again.

Step 9: Your UAN number will now be displayed on the screen.