EPFO begins crediting interest: Know step-by-step guide to check your balance in PF accounts

Employee Provident Fund’s crediting interest process for 2021-22 has begun after a significant delay. The Employee Provident Fund Organisation has assured all the beneficiaries that they will face no loss of interest due to delay in the process. Last month, the statutory body tweeted that the credited interest rate will be reflected in the beneficiary's account soon.

There are several ways to check your EPFO balance and one of them is by checking your passbook. If you have activated your 12-digit Universal Account Number (UAN) then it is easier to check your passbook. Here is the step-by-step guide to doing so:

Step 1: Visit the official website- epfindia.gov.in.

Step 2: On top, you will find the ‘Services’ section, click here and find the ‘For Employees’ option.

Step 3: A new page will appear in front of you. Now choose the ‘Member Passook’ option under the ‘Services’ section and you will be directed to the login page.

Step 4: Log in using your UAN details and password. You will be required to answer a Captcha code as well.

Step 5: After successfully logging in, the portal will direct you to the EPF account. Details of the employees’ and employers’ contributions will be mentioned. You will see the interest earned.

Note: You will have to check your passbook with different IDs if you are an employer in more than one organization. Your EPFO IDs are mentioned in your salary slips.