Sania Mirza-Shoaib Malik divorce: Know net worth, expensive items, luxurious cars owned by the couple | Photo: File (Image for representation)

The rumours of Indian tennis player Sania Mirza's divorce with Pakistan's former cricket team captain Shoaib Malik have been circulating ever since she posted the cryptic Instagram post. According to Inside Sport, a close friend of the couple has confirmed the split rumours.

The close friend worked on Shoaib's management group in Pakistan as well. The pair has not publicly confirmed the cause for the collapse of their marriage. Sania Mirza, who was born in Mumbai in 1986, finished her education in Hyderabad. At the age of just 18, she had already made a significant influence on the tennis world.

As per media reports, the two reportedly became closer and their relationship began to grow after meeting Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik in 2003. On April 12, 2010, the couple got married. Here is all the information you need to know about Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik's wealth, lifestyle, and net worth.

Sania Mirza's net worth

Both have reportedly been living apart for a while, according to the media. Sania Mirza, a tennis player from India, is regarded as one of the country's top players. Fans are drawn to her game, but talk also continues about her luxurious lifestyle. Sania Mirza has an estimated net worth of roughly $ 25 million, or about Rs 200 crore, according to caknowledge.com. In addition to sports, Sania also earns a lot of money from endorsements.

Top brands Sania Mirza associated with

Sania Mirza, an Indian-born tennis player, has millions of dollars in assets and earns siginificant amount from her sports carrer. Sania's estimated yearly sports income is $3 million. At the same time, she makes roughly Rs 25 crore a year by endorsing popular companies. She is also linked to prominent companies like Sprite, and Adidas. Sania also has her own tennis academy in addition to this.

Luxury car and lavish property owned by Sania Mirza

Sania Mirza has additional sources of income in addition to serving as the Telangana State's brand ambassador and the UN's goodwill ambassador. Sportskeeda claims that Sania owns a lavish home both in Hyderabad and in Dubai. Her home in Hyderabad is reportedly worth over Rs 13 crore. In addition to this, she enjoys driving premium cars, and her collection (the Sania Mirza Car Collection) includes models from BMW, Audi, Range Rover, and Mercedes-Benz.

Shoaib Malik's net worth

If we compare the assets of Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik to those of Sania Mirza, they are almost same. Shoaib's net worth is $ 28 million, or roughly Rs 228 crore, according to m.dailyhunt. Their main source of income is sports. In addition to this, Shoaib makes money by endorsing other brands. Shoaib reportedly owns a large collection of luxurious cars.

