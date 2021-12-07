EPFO alert! Interest amount deposited into PF accounts of 22.55 crore employees

If you have not checked your PF balance yet, here are multiple ways you can do it.

There is great news for salaried employees. The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has deposited interest of 8.50 percent for the financial year 2020-21 in the account of 22.55 crore employed people. Taking to microblogging website Twitter, EPFO said that it has deposited the interest money in the accounts PF subscribers.

In the financial year 2019-20, due to the disturbance in KYC, several subscribers had to wait a long time. The EPFO ​​had kept the interest rates unchanged for the financial year 2020-21 at 8.5%, which is the lowest interest rate of the last 7 years.

If you have not checked your PF balance yet, there are several ways to do it.

1. Know Balance from Missed Call

To check your PF account balance, you have to give a missed call on 011-22901406 from your registered mobile number. After this, you will get the details of PF through a text message from EPFO. Notably, it is necessary to have your UAN, PAN and Aadhaar linked.

2. Check Balance Online

- To check your balance online, log on to the EPFO ​​website epfindia.gov.in and click on e-passbook.

- You will now be redirected to passbook.epfindia.gov.in.

- Here, fill in your username (UAN number), password and captcha and submit.

- You will be redirected to a new page and now you have to select the member ID.

- In the e-passbook, you can see your EPF balance.



3. Check balance on UMANG Aapp

- For this, open your UMANG App (Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance) and click on EPFO.

- On the next page, click on Employee-centric services.

- Here you click on 'View Passbook'. With this, you fill in your UAN number and Password (OTP) number.

- OTP will arrive on your registered mobile number. After putting in the OTP, you can check your PF balance.

4. Check Balance Through SMS

If your UAN number is registered with EPFO, then you can get information about your PF balance through SMS. For this, you have to send EPFOHO to 7738299899. After this, you will get the information of PF through a message.

It may also be noted that if you want information in the Hindi language, you have to send the SMS by writing EPFOHO UAN. This service to check PF balance is available in English, Punjabi, Marathi, Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Bengali. For PF balance, it is necessary that your UAN, bank account, PAN and Aadhaar (AADHAR) are linked.