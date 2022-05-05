Delhivery IPO to open on May 11: Know per share price, discount for employees, listing date, other details

Photo: Twitter/@delhivery

Delhivery, a supply chain company, fixed a price band of Rs 462 to Rs 487 per share for its Rs 5,235-crore initial public offering (IPO), which will open for subscription on May 11.

The bidding for anchor investors will start on May 10 and the three-day initial share will conclude on May 13. The size of the IPO was initially set at Rs 7,460 crore but it has now been cut to Rs 5,235 crore.

The public issue now comprises fresh issuance of equity shares worth Rs 4,000 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) component of Rs 1,235 crore by existing shareholders.

Delhivery IPO: Know the details here

Delhivery IPO Face Value: Rs 1 per equity share.

Delhivery IPO Date: May 11, 2022, to May 13, 2022

Delhivery IPO Lot Size: Bidding can be done on a minimum of one lot of the Delhivery IPO shares. There are a total of 30 shares in one lot.

Delhivery IPO Employee Discount: Employees of the company get Rs 25 discount on each equity share.

Delhivery IPO GMP: As of Thursday, the Grey Market Premium (GMP) was Rs 17 per share.

Delhivery IPO Allotment Date: May 19 and 20, 2022.

Delhivery IPO Listing Date: May 24, 2022

Delhivery IPO Registrar: Link Intime