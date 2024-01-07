Headlines

Budget 2024: Four income tax benefits you could expect from FM Nirmala Sitaraman

Little Mermaid actor Halle Bailey and her boyfriend DDG become parents to a baby boy

Meet actress who married at 15, scolded Sunny Deol on sets, blunt attitude got her replaced in many films, today she...

India's most expensive film became Bollywood's biggest flop, director alleged sabotage, never made another film again

B Praak's concert ends in chaos after crowd wreaks havoc in Etawah, videos of damaged venue go viral

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of her New Year getaway with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie, Madhu Chopra; see photos

Budget 2024: Four income tax benefits you could expect from FM Nirmala Sitaraman

Little Mermaid actor Halle Bailey and her boyfriend DDG become parents to a baby boy

10 famous global personalities of Indian origin

10 benefits of including magnesium in your diet

8 must-watch Telugu crime thrillers

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

Weather Change Triggers Rise In Viral Infections, Including COVID-19 In Delhi

Israel-Hamas War: At least 18 Palestinians Killed After Israel Attacks A House In Gaza's Khan Younis

Aditya L1 Mission: Big Day For India! ISRO's First Sun Mission All Set To Enter In Final Orbit

Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of her New Year getaway with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie, Madhu Chopra; see photos

Meet actress who married at 15, scolded Sunny Deol on sets, blunt attitude got her replaced in many films, today she...

India's most expensive film became Bollywood's biggest flop, director alleged sabotage, never made another film again

HomePersonal Finance

Personal Finance

Budget 2024: Four income tax benefits you could expect from FM Nirmala Sitaraman

ClearTax's founder and CEO, Archit Gupta, told Mint Live that the upcoming Budget will offer a chance to resolve outstanding issues and lay the groundwork for future economic expansion.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated: Jan 07, 2024, 02:52 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Taxpayers nationwide anxiously await news on income tax benefits as Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman prepares to unveil Budget 2024 on February 1. The significant tax benefit announcements are anticipated to be postponed until after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. 

Regarding budget expectations, ClearTax's founder and CEO, Archit Gupta, told Mint Live that the upcoming Budget will offer a chance to resolve outstanding issues and lay the groundwork for future economic expansion. He said this budget would most likely "prioritize fiscal discipline over populist measures."

Examine the potential tax benefits of Budget 2024

80D Deduction Limit

In light of growing healthcare costs, Archit Gupta suggested raising the Section 80D deduction limit for medical insurance premiums from Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000 for individuals and Rs 50,000 to Rs 75,000 for senior citizens. In addition, he said that bringing the Section 80D benefits into line with the new tax structure would encourage fair access to healthcare.

Bengaluru as metro city for HRA exemption

Despite Bengaluru's designation as a metropolis under the Indian Constitution, Archit Gupta stated that the city is still regarded as non-metro for income tax purposes. As opposed to the 50% available in other major cities, he claimed that this limits HRA deductions to 40% for residents.

Simplification of capital gains taxation

He claims that the current complicated capital gains tax regime is complex for investors, with numerous factors such as asset classes, holding periods, tax rates, and residency status. He continued that the central bank should simplify indexation rules, harmonize the tax treatment of listed and unlisted securities, and expedite the classification of debt and equity instruments.

TDS compliance for home buyers

The current TDS threshold limit on property purchases is Rs 50 lakh. If the property's value exceeds this amount, the buyer is required to deduct TDS at a rate of 1% of the total consideration amount. This rule applies to both commercial and residential properties.

According to Gupta of ClearTax, the Interim Budget can provide some clarity on this clause for NRI sellers. "The taxation process is straightforward for resident sellers (using Form 26QB), but it is more complex for Non-Resident Indian (NRI) sellers," Gupta said in a statement.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet superstar who faced acute poverty, is now richer than many actors with huge net worth, converted to Islam due to..

Lok Sabha election: Congress sets up election committees for 8 states, including Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh

Viral video: Elderly man tenderly brushes wife's hair, netizens reach for tissues

This actress made debut at 16, worked in superhit film at 82, ruled TV for years, who is she?

Viral video: Man's remarkable Sitar rendition of 'Jamal Kudu' impresses internet, watch

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

In pics: Shabana Azmi, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, other Bollywood celebs stun at Indian cinema celebrations

Mukti Mohan ties the knot with Kunal Thakur, shares dreamy wedding pictures: 'In you, I find my divine connection'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE