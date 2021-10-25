Banks to remain closed for 17 days in November, check complete holiday list here
Banks will be closed for a total of 17 days in various cities around the country in the coming month.
The month of November is full of festivals and fervour and if you're planning to visit the bank for important work, it is important to know all private and public bank holidays. You should plan your work keeping in mind the holidays.
The guidelines released by RBI mentions that the public sector, private sector, foreign banks, cooperative banks, and regional banks across the country will stay shut on the mentioned dates.
The RBI list of holidays is divided into three categories: state-specific festivities, religious holidays, and festival celebrations. RBI notified holidays for lenders under these categories—the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.
Here is the complete list of bank holidays in November 2021.
Kannada Rajyostsava/Kut: November 1
Naraka Chaturdashi: November 3
Diwali Amavasaya (Laxmi Pujan)/Deepavali/Kali Puja: November 4
Diwali (Bali Pratipada)/Vikram Samvant New Year Day/Govardhan Pooja: November 5
Bhai Duj/Chitragupt Jayanti/Laxmi Puja/Deepawali/Ningol Chakkouba: November 6
Chhath Puja/Surya Pashti Dala Chhath (Sayan ardhya) : November 10
Chhath Puja: November 11
Wangala Festival: November 12
Guru Nanak Jayanti/Karthika Purnima: November 19
Kanakadasa Jayanthi: November 22
Seng Kutsnem: November 23
Along with the above holidays, the four Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays of the month are falling on these dates.
November 7: Sunday
November 13: Second Saturday of the month
November 14: Sunday
November 21: Sunday
November 27: Fourth Saturday of the month
November 28: Sunday