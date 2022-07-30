Bank Holiday Alert! Everything you need to know about bank holidays in August 2022

File Photo

Banks are one of the most important institutions in the country. Banks perform a lot of functions on an everyday basis and act as the backbone of the country's economy. We are just 2 days away from August 2022 and this month, many private and public sector banks across India will remain closed for a total of 19 days.

There are 19 bank holidays in August out of which six are weekend holidays and others are national and regional holidays.

READ | Punjab Health Minister 'forces' university VC to lie on dirty mattress, causes uproar

These holidays include second and fourth Saturdays, as well as Sundays. Apart from the weekly offs, banks will remain closed in various states due to other national and regional holidays as well.

The holidays come into effect under three categories - 'Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act', 'Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday', and 'Banks' Closing of Accounts'.

If you have any pending work, we advise that you complete it while keeping in mind the 19 bank holidays in August. While digital banking options are always open, there are a few things that require a customer's physical presence at the bank.

List of bank holidays in August 2022

Drukpa Tshe-zi: August 1

Muharram (Ashoora): August 8

Muharram (Ashoora): August 9

Raksha Bandhan: August 11

Raksha Bandhan: August 12

Patriot’s Day: August 13

Independence Day: August 15

Parsi New Year (Shahenshahi): August 16

Janmashtami: August 18

Janmashtami (Shravan Vad-8)/Krishna Jayanthi: August 19

Sri Krishna Ashtami: August 20

Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva: August 29

Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha)/Ganesh Chaturthi/Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata/Vinayakar Chathurthi: August 31

READ | GATE 2023 notification RELEASED: Know eligibility criteria, exam pattern, other details

List of weekend leaves in August 2022

Sunday: August 7

Second Saturday: August 13

Sunday: August 14

Sunday: August 21

Fourth Saturday: August 27

Sunday: August 28