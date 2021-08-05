7th Pay Commission update: Government employees of THESE states to get DA hike - Complete list here

With effect from July this year, the Central government had announced an increase in the Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) of the central government employees. The will benefit almost forty-eight lakh government employees and sixty-eight lakh, pensioners.

After the Central government made the announcement, several states also came forward and announced that the DA of certain officers will increase. The DA of the central government employees was hiked from 17 per cent to 28 per cent.

The increase in DA will cause the government a burden of Rs 34,401 crore on the central exchequer and it was also announced that arrears for DA between January 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021, will not be paid.

Here are the states that have announced a hike in DA for state government employees:

Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh announced that it will follow the same mandate as the Central government employees and increase the DA to 28 per cent. This will benefit approximately 16 lakh government employees and 12 lakh, pensioners.

Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir also agreed with the Centre and increased the DA to 28 per cent from 17 per cent. This was made effective from July 1, 2021.

Jharkhand

The state of Jharkhand also increased their state govt DA to 28 per cent for its employees and pensioners.

Haryana

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar recently announced that the Dearness Allowance of the state government employees will increase by 17 per cent, making the DA stand at 28 per cent and this will also include additional instalments arising on January 1, 2020, July 1, 2020, and January 1, 2021.

Karnataka

The state of Karnataka is yet to announce its decision on the DA of the state government employees. The increase will be applicable for the period of January 2020 to June 2021 from the existing 11.25 per cent to 21.5 per cent.

Rajasthan

The Rajasthan government also increased its state government DA to 28 per cent.