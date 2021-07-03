7th Pay Commission: BIG update on DA, DR benefits of Central government employees - details here

Even as lakhs of central government employees and pensioners are awaiting an announcement on the Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) benefits under the Seventh Pay Commission (7th CPC), the latest updates suggest that the process to restore the DA and DR hikes will be initiated in September.

Earlier reports had suggested that DA and DR would be restored in July and the pending DA, DR arrears would also be cleared. On April 23, the Ministry of Finance had informed that the central government employees will not get the additional installments of DA and DR due from July 1, 2020 and January 1, 2021. The National Council of JCM had on June 26 held a meeting with the Ministry of Finance and the Department of Personnel & Training. The National Council of JCM said that it will take some time for the central government’s current employees and pensioners to receive an increased DA and DR. Secretary — Staff Side at National Council of JCM Shiva Gopal Mishra, had said, "In our meeting held on 26th June 2021, it has been agreed that central government employees' DA and pensioners' DR benefit will be resumed in September 2021.”

However, the wait for the restoration of DA, DR benefits that were halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic last year could get longer.

Once the DA and DR are restored in September, the Ministry of Finance will have to send a proposal for the resumption of these benefits to the Union Cabinet. The Cabinet will then give its approval on the proposal and only then will the hike in DA and DR reflect in the salaries and pension of central government employees.

Shiva Gopal Mishra, however, assured that arrears accruing from July 1, 2021, will be given to employees for the time consumed in the resumption process. They may have to wait for a couple of months for the approval process.

As per the 7th CPC, all the DA and DR instalments will rise from the existing 17 per cent to at least 31-32 per cent. This will lead to a significant increase in the salary of Central government employees the pension of pensioners. However, it all depends on the central government's approval.