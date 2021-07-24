7th Pay Commission: Haryana to hike DA for state government employees from July 1

The Haryana government on Saturday announced a hike in the dearness allowance for the state government employees from 17% to 18%. This was announced by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. The increase in dearness allowance will be applicable from July 1.

The increased dearness allowance will include the DA payable from January 1, 2020, July 1, 2020, and January 1, 2021. This comes days after the BJP government restored the Dearness Allowance for the Central government employees

The move from the Haryana government will benefit about 2.85 lakh government employees and 2.62 lakh pensioners of the state. The decision to increase the DA will put an additional burden of about Rs 210 crore per month on the state exchequer.

Earlier this month, the Union Cabinet decided to restore Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) for central government employees and pensioners from July 1, 2021, while increasing the rate of allowance to 28%. The Centre said that the increase in the DA and DR will impose an additional annual burden of Rs 34,401 crore on the exchequer.