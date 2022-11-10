7th Pay Commission: Govt likely to raise fitment factor after DA, employees can get bumper benefits

7th Pay Commission: The central government employees could receive significant assistance from the government. The government may reevaluate the fitting factor determination at the request of central staff unions. The government has consistently been urged by employee unions to raise the fitting factor. The fitting factor has been demanded to be raised from 2.57 times to 3.68 times by central staff.

The Fitment Factor is the modification of Basic Salary (Basic Pay) by the specific element. All categories of workers in Central Government Services receive the Fitment Factor benefit.

According to the fitment factor, the current minimum wage for central employees is Rs. 18,000. Currently, the fitting factor is 2.57 times. The central staff, however, wants it increased to 3.68 times. The minimum wage for central staff will be Rs 26,000 in this case. If the fitting factor was increased to three times, the employees' pay might go up dramatically. The basic salary of a central employee is Rs 18,000; his total compensation, excluding allowances, is Rs 18,000 X 2.57, or Rs 46260. The remuneration would be Rs. 26000 X 3.68, or Rs. 95680, if the employees' wishes were approved.

The fitting factor has a significant impact on how much central personnel are paid. The remuneration of central personnel is decided by their basic salary, fitment factor, and allowances, under the 7th Pay Commission's recommendations. This is the element that more than doubles and even triples the salaries of central staff. According to the 7th Pay Commission's recommendations, the fitment factor is currently 2.57.

With effect starting on July 1, 2022, the central government has already raised the dearness allowance (DA) for central employees from 34 per cent to 38 per cent. They have had significant relief from inflation as a result. However, these workers are currently awaiting an increase in the fitting factor.