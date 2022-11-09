From Oreo to Audi, these companies have removed ads from Twitter after Elon Musk's takeover

CEO Dirk Van de Put stated in a Reuters Newsmaker interview on Tuesday that Mondelez, the maker of Oreos, has stopped running its advertisements on Twitter since Tesla Inc. founder Elon Musk purchased the social media platform. The volume of hate speech has considerably increased recently, according to Van de Put, since Twitter's modification was disclosed.

"We felt there is a risk our advertising would appear next to the wrong messages. As a consequence, we have decided to take a pause and a break until that risk is as low as possible," he stated.

Last week, Twitter cut half of its staff as advertisers reduced their expenditure due to worries over content filtering. Several significant businesses, like United Airlines, General Mills, luxury automaker Audi of America, and General Motors, have stopped running advertisements on Twitter, and Mondelez is the latest to do so.

Earlier on Monday, Gilead Sciences announced that it and its division Kite were "process of pausing advertising" on Twitter.

Following Elon Musk's takeover of the social media site, Volkswagen announced last week that it had urged its brands to halt paid advertising on Twitter until further notice. The leading automaker in Europe had stated in a statement, "We are closely monitoring the situation and will decide about next steps depending on its evolvemen."

Also read: https://www.dnaindia.com/world/report-nepal-earthquake-6-killed-in-doti-strong-tremors-rock-delhi-noida-gurugram-faridabad-3000541

In response to a request for comment, the company, which has lost numerous members of its communications team, was silent.

Van de Put further stated that Mondelez, the company that produces Cadbury and Milka chocolates, anticipates a successful Christmas season. He stated that his primary concern right now is the customer in Europe, which is Mondelez's largest market.

The business will create a content moderation panel "with widely diverse viewpoints," Musk tweeted last month. Before the council meets, Musk stated, no significant content decisions or account reinstatements will be made.

Former US President Donald Trump was banned from Twitter in January of last year due to the possibility of further instigation of violence in the wake of the storming of the US Capitol. The self-described "free speech absolutist" said in May that he would lift the ban.

Following Elon Musk's takeover, several other firms also decided to suspend their Twitter advertisements:

Businesses like General Motors, Volkswagen, Audi, and Pfizer are claimed to have discontinued their platform advertising, according to The Wall Street Journal, as concerns about Elon Musk's intentions for content filtering grow.

The billionaire made an effort to persuade leery advertisers that the platform will stay safe to advertise on in a virtual conference with more than 100 advertisers and ad agency executives on Thursday, according to Insider's Lara O'Reilly and Lindsay Rittenhouse.

Some advertisers, though, aren't so confident and have temporarily paused their advertising.

(With inputs from Reuters)