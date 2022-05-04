7th Pay Commission: After DA hike in March, another good news for central government employees

File photo

After the increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) in March 2022, Central government employees are likely to get good news in July 2022 also as DA is expected to be increased in the month, according to a Zee News Hindi report.

The DA hikes depend on several factors including AICPI Index (All India Consumer Price Index) which saw a decrease in January and February. However, it witnessed a big jump in March.

AICPI hikes by 1 point in March

Let us tell you that in January 2022, the figure for the AICPI Index was 125.1. In February, it declined further and came down to 125. Subsequently, it was expected to decline in March as well, but there was a jump of 1 point and it increased to 126.

4% hike in DA in July

After March numbers, there was a possibility of increasing DA by three per cent in July 2022. However, the final decision will be taken only after the numbers for April, May and June are out.

If this trend continues in the coming months also, then the figure of an increase in dearness allowance (DA Hike) can go up to 4 per cent.

Dearness Allowance

DA is increased twice a year under the 7th Pay Commission of central employees. Firstly, DA increases in January and then in July.

For January 2022, the dearness allowance was hiked by three per cent in March. It will be given with an arrear of three months. It will be based on the All India Consumer Price Index (AICPI) from January to June.

The All India Consumer Price Index (AICPI) has been taken by the Ministry of Labor and Employment on the basis of retail prices collected from 317 markets located in 88 industrially important centers of the country. The index has been prepared for 88 centers and for the entire country.