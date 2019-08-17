University of Mumbai in troubled waters over its perspective plan 2020-21

In another blunder, the University of Mumbai (MU) has finalised and sent their annual perspective plan 2020-21, without discussing it with their stakeholders. The draft, which has been sent to the state government, consist of layouts regarding new colleges, courses, location, and jurisdiction-wise proposals. Senate members and teachers association have condemned this move and are planning to take legal action against the varsity.

In May this year, the varsity announced that for the first time, they will consider recommendations and suggestions from both teachers and students fraternity while opinions from the senate members are mandatory.

However, nothing of that sort happened. Chandrashekhar Kulkarni, a senate member feel this is a total violation of acts and statues. "In the early senate meeting conducted in October last year, we were assured that the draft will be discussed with every stakeholder. Last year's draft, which was shabbily done, was highly criticised by us,"said Kulkarni. After the meeting, the university authorities assuredof making necessary modifications."Collective wisdom is necessary, but the administration is trying torun the university based on decisions made by a handful of people. This is what is we (senate members) have been witnessing for the last two years," added Kulkarni, who along with the other members are planning to take the issue to MU Chancellor and state governor Vidyasagar Rao.

The Bombay University of College Teachers' Union (BUCTO) too are unhappy with the move of the varsity. Dr Madhu Paranjape, general secretary feels the varsity is not implementing what they promised.

"Last year, they came up with an unrealistic idea like asking for anight college in an area which has no bus facilities after six in the evening," said Dr Paranjape. When contacted, MU Registrar Dr Ajay Deshmukh said, "I am not authorized and competent to make any comment."As per sources, with deadline nearing, MU did not have enough time to listen to suggestions and present it in front of senate members.