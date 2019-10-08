Special workshop on mental health from October 11 in Navi Mumbai

Doctors and psychiatrist across the state will take part in it and will be having a different session on the current scenario of mental illness.

Various reasons lead to mental health issues in day-to-day lives, which needs to be addressed. In order to mark the 'World Mental Health Day', the Indian Psychiatric Society is organizing a three-day workshop on mental health – Manostav, which is going to be held in Navi Mumbai from October 11 to 13. Doctors and psychiatrist across the state will take part in it and will be having a different session on the current scenario of mental illness.



In order to give better treatment to the patients, doctors need to have a stress free life. The theme this year of the festival is 'Transforming lives through mental health'. Topics such as stress management and emotional well-being of Indian module, communication skills, de-addiction session, suicide, child psychiatric and parent session, women mental health, perinatal mental health, menopause mental health will be covered during the Manostav festival.



Dr Deepak Rathod, a psychiatrist, said this workshop will benefit everyone as people still feel shy to discuss mental illness and due to various stigma, they do not undergo counselling. Rathod said, "The main reason for organising this workshop is to spread more awareness about mental illness and taboo associated with it."



He added, "Manostav highlights effective parenting, deeper understanding of self will definitely raise the level of mental health.and awareness among the people in the community"



Till now 250 people have registered for the workshop and there is no age bar. "Everyone is undergoing some or other kind of stress or mental illness which they are afraid of talking with anyone. In this workshop, we will teach everyone how to identify if some is suffering from mental illness or how to counsel someone and many other activities will be undertaken," said another psychiatrist Dr Sagar Mundada.



An event for general and specific psychiatric awareness have also been arranged.