Raj Thackeray's MNS unveils new all-saffron party flag in Mumbai, coincides with uncle Bal Thackeray's birth anniversary

In what is said to be a rebranding exercise in the changing dynamics of politics, Raj Thackeray’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Thursday unveiled its newly designed all-saffron party flag. Raj’s son, Amit Thackeray, has also been inducted into the party.

The flag was unveiled at the party's first 'Maha Adhiveshan' at Nesco Centre in Goregaon in Mumbai on Thursday, a day that coincides with the birth anniversary of Raj's uncle and Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray.

Bearing the royal seal of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the new flag sports Sanskrit text inside the 'Rajmudra' that translates to "Ever-Increasing Like The Crescent Moon, The Kingdom Of Shivaji, The Son Of Shahaji, will always seek the welfare of the people."

MNS' earlier flag, that was unveiled in 2006, consisted of saffron, green and blue stripes, representative of Hindus, Muslims and Dalits.

The one-day event 'Maha Adhiveshan' is being seen as party's attempt to woo disgruntled Shiv Sena and Hindutva supporters who are said to be unhappy with Sena's decision to come together with the NCP and Congress to form a coalition government in Maharashtra.

Reports of MNS and BJP joining hands have been doing the rounds after Raj Thackeray met former CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis recently.