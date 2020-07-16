Part of old building collapses in south Mumbai's Fort area, rescue operation underway

A portion of dilapidated six-storey in Fort area of south Mumbai on Thursday, with a rescue operation currently underway to evacuate occupants.

A Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said there was no report of any injury so far.

A corner portion of the six-storey Bhanushali building on Mint Road caved in around 4.45 pm, the official said.

Fire engines, some rescue vehicles and ambulances were rushed to the spot. The rescue team is trying to ascertain if anyone was trapped under the debris, the official said.

Mumbai South MP Arvind Sawant said repair work was underway at the building.

"I have heard that repair work was underway at the building. The families still in the building will be evacuated," the Shiv Sena MP said.

"Fire Department received a call at 4:43 pm regarding the collapse of part of a G+6 storey building near Mint Road, GPO. 8 fire engines, 2 rescue vans, 1ALP, 2TTL, 50 workers, 6 JCBs & 10 dumpers are deployed to clear the debris and conduct search and rescue," the BMC said.

"By 7:00 PM, 14 people who were trapped on the other side of the building and 4 people from the debris were safely rescued and sent to JJ Hospital. Two people lost their lives and two more were injured in the incident," it said.

A person trapped on the third floor was safely rescued using Agnus ladder, the civic body said.

A person trapped under debris was successfully rescued using hydraulic tolls of the rescue van, it said, adding that rescue operations for two more persons are underway.