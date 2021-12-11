Headlines

Mumbai

Mumbai

Omicron strain: New restrictions imposed in Mumbai for 48 hours - Full list of guidelines

The restrictions have been imposed within the commissionerate limits of Mumbai, banning rallies and protest marches involving people and vehicles.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 11, 2021, 08:05 AM IST

Amid the rising cases of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron, Maharashtra's Mumbai issued fresh guidelines and imposed several restrictions within the city. 

The restrictions were imposed to restrict the spread of the new strain in the state. This comes after Mumbai reported three new cases of the Omicron variant - taking the tally to 17. 

The restrictions have been imposed within the commissionerate limits of Mumbai, banning rallies and protest marches involving people and vehicles over the next two days - Saturday and Sunday (December 11 and 12). 

Talking to PTI, a senior official said that the order was issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) and will remain in effect for 48 hours. 

He said, "It has been issued to prevent danger to human life from the new Omicron variant of COVID-19 as well as a threat to the law-and-order situation against the backdrop of violence that took place in Amravati, Malegaon, and Nanded."

Here is the complete list of guidelines

  1. Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) has been set within Mumbai commissionerate limits.
  2. Ban on large gatherings, rallies, and protest marches for 48 hours. 
  3. If violated, punishment will be meted under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code and other legal provisions.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 695 new COVID-19 cases and 12 fatalities in the past 24 hours, informed the state health bulletin on Friday.

With the new 695 cases, the total number of the caseload of the state rose to 66,42,372 including 6,534 active cases. A total of 1,41,223 have succumbed to coronavirus infection in Maharashtra so far. 

