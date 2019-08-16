Mumbai: Sisters ecstatic as they tie rakhis to soldiers who step out of Kalina military camp

Unwilling to break the tradition, 10 soldiers came out of the camp to tie rakhi and celebrate Independence Day with them.

It was a yearly practice for girls from adjoining neighborhoods of Kalina to visit the Kalina military camp and tie rakhis on the wrists of military men. However, they were denied access to the military camp due to security reasons this year.

Aged between 7 and 19 years, the girls had been visiting the camp for the last six years on Raksha Bandhan.

One of the soldiers said, "Due to security reason our sisters were not allowed inside the military camps. So we went out to tie rakhi. I don't have a sister. These girls have become my sisters since the last six years."

Speaking to DNA, one of the girls Khush Gala (17) said, "These soldiers play the role of brothers on the borders and protect us from attacks. So I tie rakhi on their wrists every year."

Seven-year-old Supriya Suraj Giri, a resident of Juhu, could not contain her her exitement. "I tied cartoon Rakhi of Chota Bheem to the soldiers. They are my real heroes," she exclaimed.

Aishwarya Ansulkar (19) resident of Vile Parla said, "Evey year we take permission from the military department but this year we didn't get the permission as officers in-charge were not the same as previous years. However, we tied rakhis to the 10 soldiers who stepped out of the camp. We are very happy that the soldiers took efforts to continue the ritual and celebrated the festival with us."

Bharat Vikas Parishad is an organization which organizes this event year after year. They also run hospitals and small clinics

Established in 1963, Bharat Vikas Parishad is a non-political, socio-cultural voluntary organisation. It is dedicated to the development and growth of our country in all fields of human endeavour – cultural, social, academic, moral, national and spiritual – by promoting a sense of patriotism, national unity and integrity.